Taking place for a limited time only, March 23 to April 14, LeedsBID and Welcome to Leeds are launching a cosmic experience promising to transport residents and visitors to new dimensions of wonder and excitement.

Named the Leodis Space Agency, the project aims to deliver a range of cosmic activities for all of the family to enjoy, with exhibits to discover, alien encounters and interactive workshops.

At the heart of the Leodis Space Agency is the incredible launch site, located on Briggate. It features the eight planets in the solar system - Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

As the sun sets, Briggate will transform into a radiant representation. The vibrant and enchanting display will guide visitors on a journey through the cosmos, with each step revealing the beauty of our celestial neighbours.

Karen Butler, director of place and engagement for LeedsBID, said: “We are taking our own small step to animate the city centre with fun, friendly events and activities during key school holidays - this Easter encouraging families’ exploration of space while discovering more about Leeds during their travels.” Norse Sky, an exciting set and prop builder for attractions, theatre, TV and film based in Keighley, is key to bringing the Leodis Space Agency to life.

The company started in 2015 and has worked alongside many huge brands worldwide, including Lego and Yorkshire Tea. Other partners include Merrion Centre, Child Friendly Leeds and Trinity Leeds.

LeedsBID and Welcome to Leeds are bringing Leodis Space Agency, a spectacular set of installations based on space and the solar system, to Briggate. Pictured are Norse Sky who are building the sets. Photo: LeedsBID/Welcome to Leeds

Trinity Leeds will play host to an awe-inspiring lunar module landing scene. This spectacular installation is designed to captivate audiences of all ages and spark a sense of adventure. Meanwhile, explorers can visit Alien Zoo, an interactive mixed reality exhibit landing in the Merrion Centre.

John Prowse, head of project at Norse Sky, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with LeedsBID to design and fabricate a series of large space-themed props that will be displayed throughout Leeds city centre.

"The displays are all huge, despite being scaled down, and it really makes you think about the sheer magnitude of the engineering involved in space exploration. The human ingenuity involved in constructing craft that are capable of taking us out into the wide expanse beyond Earth really is quite inspiring.”

Leeds City Museum is also hosting its own programme of space fun throughout the Easter holidays, as they invite families to bring along their mini astronauts for an out-of-this-world experience. Between April 2 to 4, the Museum is hosting three days of fun including an immersive planetarium in the main hall, drop-in cosmic crafts and a constellation trail.