Leeds Carnival 2023: Best pictures from colourful parade featuring vibrant outfits and joyful revellers
This year's Leeds West Indian Carnival saw an explosion of colour, showcasing the rich tapestry of Caribbean heritage with infectious energy and dazzling pageantry.
The annual extravaganza brought back the rhythmic beats of soca and reggae with beautiful and vibrant costumes standing out amongst the crowds.
Our photographer captured the heart of the Caribbean as part of this year’s event, reminding us why the Leeds West Indian Carnival remains a highlight of the city's cultural calendar.
Here are the best pictures from today –
