Leeds Carnival 2023: Best pictures from colourful parade featuring vibrant outfits and joyful revellers

This year's Leeds West Indian Carnival saw an explosion of colour, showcasing the rich tapestry of Caribbean heritage with infectious energy and dazzling pageantry.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

The annual extravaganza brought back the rhythmic beats of soca and reggae with beautiful and vibrant costumes standing out amongst the crowds.

Our photographer captured the heart of the Caribbean as part of this year’s event, reminding us why the Leeds West Indian Carnival remains a highlight of the city's cultural calendar.

Here are the best pictures from today –

The carnival sees streets lined with people in colourful costumes, dancing to Soca music and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

This year was the second time the Leeds West Indian Carnival has been held since the pandemic restrictions were lifted

2. Leeds West Indian Carnival

It's famous for its colourful costumes that bring the wow factor to the city

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival

It would not be the same without its signature extravagance, with vibrantly clad revellers parading to the sounds of steel pan and soca music

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

