Testbed Leeds: Virtual reality experience transports ravers back to 'acid house party' in 1989

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A critically acclaimed virtual reality experience that transports ravers back to an ‘acid house party’ in 1989 is set to arrive in Leeds.

The immersive production, which sold out when it launched in London, will take over Testbed in Hunslet from next Friday (August 15).

Immersive production 'In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats' will take over Testbed in Hunslet from August 15.placeholder image
Immersive production 'In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats' will take over Testbed in Hunslet from August 15. | In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats

‘In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats’ offers groups of up to four the chance to journey back to the beginning of the acid house movement via VR special headsets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will hear the promoters, police officers and ravers of the time in the only northern stop on a national tour - the first time the experience has been staged in an actual warehouse.

It tells the story of an acid house party in Coventry.placeholder image
It tells the story of an acid house party in Coventry. | In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

It has been produced by East City Films and created by immersive VR artist Darren Emerson, who said: “These experiences are leading the convergence of theatre, film, music, gaming and visual art to create epic adventures that audiences will never forget.”

The production was created with involvement of some of the leading figures of the Midlands rave scene at the time, including Coventry’s legendary promoters Amnesia House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The experience was produced by East City Films.placeholder image
The experience was produced by East City Films. | In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats

Since its initial premiere in 2022, In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats has delighted and unified audiences globally with its nostalgic immersive adventure.

James Abbott-Donnelly, the co-owner of Testbed said: “Bringing this new multiplayer version to life in a real warehouse space, in a city with such deep rave heritage, feels like the perfect match.”

The experience will run at Testbed until September 17. Tickets are are on sale now via testbedleeds.com/repetitivebeats

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice