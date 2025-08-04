Testbed Leeds: Virtual reality experience transports ravers back to 'acid house party' in 1989
The immersive production, which sold out when it launched in London, will take over Testbed in Hunslet from next Friday (August 15).
‘In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats’ offers groups of up to four the chance to journey back to the beginning of the acid house movement via VR special headsets.
They will hear the promoters, police officers and ravers of the time in the only northern stop on a national tour - the first time the experience has been staged in an actual warehouse.
It has been produced by East City Films and created by immersive VR artist Darren Emerson, who said: “These experiences are leading the convergence of theatre, film, music, gaming and visual art to create epic adventures that audiences will never forget.”
The production was created with involvement of some of the leading figures of the Midlands rave scene at the time, including Coventry’s legendary promoters Amnesia House.
Since its initial premiere in 2022, In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats has delighted and unified audiences globally with its nostalgic immersive adventure.
James Abbott-Donnelly, the co-owner of Testbed said: “Bringing this new multiplayer version to life in a real warehouse space, in a city with such deep rave heritage, feels like the perfect match.”
The experience will run at Testbed until September 17. Tickets are are on sale now via testbedleeds.com/repetitivebeats
