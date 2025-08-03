15 harmonious photos take you back to Holbeck and Hunslet in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

These harmonious photos chart a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds suburbs.

Holbeck and Hunslet - separated by just four miles - are the focus of this trip down memory lane which rewinds to the 1940s. The 15 photos showcase well-travelled streets and feature local landmarks and foster a sense of grime and dirt at the heart of the community. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view along Croydon Place with Domestic Street Bridge, Staincross Place and Staincross Street on the left. A tobacconists can be seen in the background. A woman and a streetlamp are visible. Pictured in November 1949.

1. Holbeck

A view along Croydon Place with Domestic Street Bridge, Staincross Place and Staincross Street on the left. A tobacconists can be seen in the background. A woman and a streetlamp are visible. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Croydon Street showing Domestic Street Bridge and Croydon Place in November 1949. A brick wall with barbed wire surrounds the viaduct. A poster urges to use less water.

2. Holbeck

A view of Croydon Street showing Domestic Street Bridge and Croydon Place in November 1949. A brick wall with barbed wire surrounds the viaduct. A poster urges to use less water. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Wooden fences made from two rows of old railway sleepers are seen to the left and right of a passageway leading to a tunnel through the railway embankment. The tunnel formed part of a footpath leading from Brown Lane to Oswald Grove. Construction work looks to be going on in the yard at the other end of the tunnel. Pictured in October 1940.

3. Hunslet

Wooden fences made from two rows of old railway sleepers are seen to the left and right of a passageway leading to a tunnel through the railway embankment. The tunnel formed part of a footpath leading from Brown Lane to Oswald Grove. Construction work looks to be going on in the yard at the other end of the tunnel. Pictured in October 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Balm Beck as it flows towards low stone bridge. Railway track is visible behind. In the background is a larger bridge carrying Balm Road across the railway. Pictured in November 1949.

4. Hunslet

A view of Balm Beck as it flows towards low stone bridge. Railway track is visible behind. In the background is a larger bridge carrying Balm Road across the railway. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Balm Beck flowing towards an opening beneath a partially demolished brick and stone wall. Sheets of corrugated iron can be seen in the foreground next to a pile of rubble in the Bower Road area. Pictured in November 1949.

5. Hunslet

A view of Balm Beck flowing towards an opening beneath a partially demolished brick and stone wall. Sheets of corrugated iron can be seen in the foreground next to a pile of rubble in the Bower Road area. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Balm Beck as it flows east from Balm Road to Lawns Lane. Pictured in November 1946.

6. Hunslet

A view of Balm Beck as it flows east from Balm Road to Lawns Lane. Pictured in November 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hunslet
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice