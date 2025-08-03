15 harmonious photos take you back to Holbeck and Hunslet in the 1940s

1. Holbeck
A view along Croydon Place with Domestic Street Bridge, Staincross Place and Staincross Street on the left. A tobacconists can be seen in the background. A woman and a streetlamp are visible. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck
A view of Croydon Street showing Domestic Street Bridge and Croydon Place in November 1949. A brick wall with barbed wire surrounds the viaduct. A poster urges to use less water. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet
Wooden fences made from two rows of old railway sleepers are seen to the left and right of a passageway leading to a tunnel through the railway embankment. The tunnel formed part of a footpath leading from Brown Lane to Oswald Grove. Construction work looks to be going on in the yard at the other end of the tunnel. Pictured in October 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet
A view of Balm Beck as it flows towards low stone bridge. Railway track is visible behind. In the background is a larger bridge carrying Balm Road across the railway. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet
A view of Balm Beck flowing towards an opening beneath a partially demolished brick and stone wall. Sheets of corrugated iron can be seen in the foreground next to a pile of rubble in the Bower Road area. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet
A view of Balm Beck as it flows east from Balm Road to Lawns Lane. Pictured in November 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
