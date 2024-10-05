Arrival at Testbed: I tried Leeds’ biggest new clubbing experience and it’s what the city was crying out for
It’s a difficult time for the night-time industry, with venues closing up and down the country - including here in Leeds.
People are going out less, they’re spending less and their habits have changed, which has resulted in the closure of some legendary Leeds venues in recent years.
Enter, Arrival. The new events company, launched by Leeds lads Josh Demello and Kane Towning, is programming a series of warehouse raves at the 10,000 square foot venue TESTBED in Hunslet - hoping to breathe some much-needed life back into the city’s events sector.
Over 12 weeks until New Year’s Eve, they are running large-scale events with festival-level production, set to rival venues such as Manchester’s The Warehouse Project and London’s Drumsheds.
Arrival is bringing some of the world’s biggest DJs and brands to Leeds across a broad span of genres, from the heart-thumping techno of Teletech that kicked off the series, to live house anthems at the upcoming 90s Baby event and the UKG sounds of man-of-the-moment Sammy Virji.
I went down during Arrival’s second weekend for drum and bass night Worried About Henry - boasting a huge D&B line-up, including K-Motionz, Emily Makis and headliners Hybrid Minds, as well as emerging Leeds DJs Quiss and Licia. Women are having a big moment in the D&B scene, and it was nice to see that reflected at the event.
TESTBED is a special venue, there’s nothing else like it in Leeds. The high ceilings and industrial features, combined with Arrival’s top sound system and production, made the atmosphere electric.
The event was sold out to its capacity of 2,500 people, but didn’t feel packed, at all. There was plenty of space to dance and, importantly, we felt super safe throughout the night - there were plenty of ‘Arrival angels’ on hand to help anyone who needed it.
The demand for the two sold-out opening events, Teletech and Worried About Henry, was so high that both brands are returning to the venue in November.
People are going out less, so they expect more when they do go out - a full festival experience and some of the biggest names in the industry.
Arrival has brought that to Leeds this autumn, and let’s hope for many more autumns to come.
Arrival at TESTBED autumn 2024 schedule
- Friday October 25 - Sammy Virji Isn’t It Tour [Sold Out]
- Saturday October 26 - 90s Baby Halloween
- Friday November 15 - Worried About Henry
- Saturday November 16 - Teletech [Sold Out]
- Friday November 29 - Girls Don’t Sync
- Saturday November 30 - Max Dean [Sold Out]
- Saturday December 28 - Marco Carola
- Tuesday December 31 - New Year’s Eve, to be announced
Find ticket information on the Arrival website.
