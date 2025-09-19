Leeds United has upped its hospitality game with four new executive suites, which offer a mix of refined luxury and exquisite luxury.

A significant project has been undertaken during the summer at Elland Road to develop the four new premium hospitality and corporate event spaces.

We were invited for an exclusive visit to the famous football ground for a tour around the new offerings, which concluded with a sit down meal and taste of the delicious new catering offers.

Situated in the East Stand, the four new suites include the LUFC 1919 Suite, The Gary Speed Suite, The Hisense Leeds Lounge and the Peter Lorimer Steakhouse.

After entering through the reception and greeted by quotes from Tony Yeboah, the lift took us to the fourth floor where our tour began.

LUFC 1919

The LUFC 1919 is an intimate suite for up to 60 people and is ideal for private functions and smaller events. The name references the year the club was established and has a private members club feel.

The sophisticated interior boasts rich blue deep-buttoned velvet banquettes, mirrored antique glazing and bespoke glass lighting. Vintage photography also features throughout the room alongside the original stadium architect plans, adding an historical atmosphere.

Gary Speed Suite

The impressive Gary Speed Suite is perfectly geared for conferences of up to 100 delegates. Subtle references to the club’s colours feature, while large TVs ensure an immersive conference experience. Memorabilia and imagery from the club archives, including items celebrating Gary Speed, are also proudly displayed throughout.

The Hisense Leeds Lounge

The Hisense Leeds Lounge can accommodate 300 guests for non-matchday events. The space celebrates Leeds sporting legends and features an immersive media wall, perfect for dynamic presentations and interactive events, offering an impressive backdrop for conferences.

The Peter Lorimer Steakhouse

Our tour ended at The Peter Lorimer Steakhouse; a contemporary take on a classic ‘BBQ joint’ with a Texan- themed interior complete with green and white tiling, rustic wooden beams and a chef’s theatre pass.

Serving as both a conference and dinner space, we were then given all of the evidence for the why the latter element would be such a hit with an incredible sample of what was on offer.

For our main we were treated to beautifully seared lamb cutlets that were indulgent beyond measure. The charred edges and chewy centre were of contrasting brilliance while the capers, courgettes and other inflections were immaculate.

The Dona Paula Private Collection Malbec was a hit with our table before the a decadent dark chocolate marquise - a rich French speciality - came for dessert and tied everything off painfully well.

During our one-off visit we also got to check out the guest boxes that could be booked out on matchdays and offer exquisite views over the hallowed Elland Road turf.

Leeds United conference and events co-ordinator, Abigail Banks, said: “Elland Road is so much more than the home of Leeds United, it’s also one of the region’s premier destinations for conferences and events.

“With the addition of these impressive new suites, we can accommodate anything from a private meeting to a 1,500-guest gathering.

“A huge amount of work and consideration has gone into creating these new spaces and it was a proud moment to reveal them at our launch showcase. These suites alongside our recently refurbished Centenary Pavilion means we can now welcome more guests and delegates than ever before to Elland Road and offer the very best in premium conferencing and events facilities that make a lasting impression.”

All the new suites were created by DT Sports, a specialist division of Yorkshire commercial interior design company Design Tonic dedicated to designing and delivering exceptional hospitality and sports spaces.