29 pictures from Elland Road event with Leeds United stars and fans on 25th anniversary of Chris and Kev deaths

Published 5th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST

Leeds United fans and big names from the club new and old were in attendance at a memorial event held to mark the 25th anniversary of one of the darkest days in the club’s history.

900 people attended the event at the Centenary Pavillion in Elland Road last night (Friday) to remember the lives of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in 2000 while attending an away game in Istanbul, Turkey.

Among those in attendance were friends and family of Chris and Kev, as well as players and staff on the day of the killings including manager David O’Leary, goalkeeper Nigel Martyn and chairman Peter Risdale.

Modern greats at the club including Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling were also among the attendees as speeches were given and money was raised for Leeds-charity Candlelighters.

The club and its supporters have marked the anniversary by holding tributes during games and the squad and staff visited the plaque by the ground on Thursday to pay their respects.

A fundraising page was set up ahead of Friday night’s event for people to contribute towards.

Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s pictures in the gallery below.

The family and friends of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, the two Leeds United fans killed in Turkey 25 years ago before a Leeds United game held a dinner at Elland Road.

1. Family and Friends

The family and friends of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, the two Leeds United fans killed in Turkey 25 years ago before a Leeds United game held a dinner at Elland Road. | Steve Riding

The guests give their support at the event, which was held to share memories while raising money in aid of The Candlelighters Trust.

2. Support

The guests give their support at the event, which was held to share memories while raising money in aid of The Candlelighters Trust. | Steve Riding

Event organisor Gareth Senior is thanked by David O'Leary who was Leeds United manager at the time

3. David O'Leary

Event organisor Gareth Senior is thanked by David O'Leary who was Leeds United manager at the time | Steve Riding

Heidi Haigh meets Luke Ayling, Glynn Snodib and Stuart Dallas

4. Modern greats

Heidi Haigh meets Luke Ayling, Glynn Snodib and Stuart Dallas | Steve Riding

Mark Valentine, who gave first aid to Chris Loftus, shared words of support for the guests.

5. Hero

Mark Valentine, who gave first aid to Chris Loftus, shared words of support for the guests. | Steve Riding

Leeds boxing hero Josh Warrington shows his support

6. Josh Warrington

Leeds boxing hero Josh Warrington shows his support | Steve Riding

