900 people attended the event at the Centenary Pavillion in Elland Road last night (Friday) to remember the lives of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in 2000 while attending an away game in Istanbul, Turkey.

Among those in attendance were friends and family of Chris and Kev, as well as players and staff on the day of the killings including manager David O’Leary, goalkeeper Nigel Martyn and chairman Peter Risdale.

Modern greats at the club including Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling were also among the attendees as speeches were given and money was raised for Leeds-charity Candlelighters.

The club and its supporters have marked the anniversary by holding tributes during games and the squad and staff visited the plaque by the ground on Thursday to pay their respects.

A fundraising page was set up ahead of Friday night’s event for people to contribute towards.

