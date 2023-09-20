A Leeds woman has dedicated the last 15 years to helping a local hospice after her own parents became ill with cancer.

Lena McHugh began supporting St Gemma’s Hospice after her parents were diagnosed with cancer. In 2008, she made the decision to give back to charity and chose St Gemma’s Hospice.

She began pulling together food and drink items to create hampers that could then be raffled off to families and raise money for the hospice through the raffle ticket sales. While she only made three in her first year, she now makes up to 31 hampers every year.

Lena said: “I had just heard so many lovely, lovely things about St Gemma's from lots of different people. We also had a very close family friend who passed away there, she was looked after beautifully.”

Lena McHugh has been creating hampers for St Gemma's Hospice for 15 years after her own parents became ill with cancer. Photos: Lena McHugh

Both of Lena’s parents recovered, but Lena said many don’t and families need support going through “what must be the most difficult time in their lives.”

Lena added: “I've never imagined how quickly it's grown.”

The 31 hampers are used throughout the year by the hospice at events and during the Christmas and New Year period. Last year, the hampers raised £6,680 for St Gemma’s Hospice.

Lena said that maintaining a job in finance, juggling a young family and making these hampers is not easy but it is something she wants to continue long-term and is looking for more people to get involved.

She added: “Our home often looks like a mini supermarket for a month. However, I wouldn’t change it as it’s a real team effort as my children help with organising the food and my husband delivers all hampers to St Gemma’s to save on costs to the hospice.”