A 5K, 10K and half marathon course were taken on by the sea of runners at Roundhay Park, in an event that was organised for St. Gemma’s Hospice.

Roundhay Park in Leeds is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It covers more than 700 acres of beautiful parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens owned by Leeds City Council – creating the perfect setting for a Sunday morning run.

There were hoards of people out as well lining the route to cheers on those taking part. We spoke to some of then runners and their friends and family, as you can see in the video above.

Photographer Steve Riding was also at the event and captured the below pictures.

