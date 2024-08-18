Leeds Running Festival: 28 photos from joyous day at Roundhay Park as thousands turn out for races

Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:57 BST

Thousands tied up their running shoes for Leeds Running Festival this morning.

A 5K, 10K and half marathon course were taken on by the sea of runners at Roundhay Park, in an event that was organised for St. Gemma’s Hospice.

Roundhay Park in Leeds is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It covers more than 700 acres of beautiful parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens owned by Leeds City Council – creating the perfect setting for a Sunday morning run.

There were hoards of people out as well lining the route to cheers on those taking part. We spoke to some of then runners and their friends and family, as you can see in the video above.

Photographer Steve Riding was also at the event and captured the below pictures.

The Running Festival took place on Sunday morning

1. Running Festival

The Running Festival took place on Sunday morning | Steve Riding

There is a 5k, 10k and half marathon course

2. Races

There is a 5k, 10k and half marathon course | Steve Riding

Half marathon runners in the park

3. Half marathon

Half marathon runners in the park | Steve Riding

The runs took place in the majestic setting of Roundhay Park

4. Roundhay Park

The runs took place in the majestic setting of Roundhay Park | Steve Riding

Runners race through Roundhay Park

5. Into their stride

Runners race through Roundhay Park | Steve Riding

Runners warm up for the 10K and 5K runs

6. Warming up

Runners warm up for the 10K and 5K runs | Steve Riding

