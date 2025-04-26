Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds Half Marathon, one of Yorkshire's biggest events of its kind, returns this May - here is everything you need to know ahead of the race.

Started by Jane Thomlinson back in 2003, the much-loved charity run raises hundreds of thousands of pounds every year and attracts thousands of runners to the streets of Leeds.

The event caters to runners of all abilities and ages (17 and older), with solo and group runners all welcome to participate.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Leeds Half Marathon 2025:

The race starts at 9am today (Sunday, May 12) and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am. Picture: Steve Riding | Steve Riding

When is the 2025 Leeds Half Marathon and where does it start?

The Leeds Half will set off from Headingley Stadium at 10am on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

How to register for the Leeds Half Marathon 2025

Runners must be 18 years or over on the day of the event, and can register themselves or their teams here. General entry tickets cost £41, with a range of other options available.

Included in the general entry is chip timing, a goody bag once the race is finished, an exclusive medal as well as an option to pre-order a finisher t-shirt and iTAB.

Leeds Half Marathon 2025 route

The Leeds Half Marathon starts at Headingley Stadium, where runners will proceed along Victoria Road, loop around Woodhouse Moor, and continue towards the Parkinson Building.

From there, the route follows Otley Road past Golden Acre Park before turning around and returning along the same road towards the finish line back at Headingley Stadium.

Road closures and traffic information

On the day of the half marathon, Headingley Lane/Otley Road will be closed to motorists from 7.30am to 4.45pm. Drivers are urged to use Victoria Road after 11.30am or Meanwood Road/Kirkstall Road.

Lawnswood Roundabout will be closed from 8am to 4.20pm and A660 will be closed from 8.30am to between 4.45pm and 6.45pm depending on runners.