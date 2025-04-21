Endure24 2025: Gruelling 24-hour running festival returns to Leeds - ticket, entertainment, food and drink info

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Endure24 Leeds
Endure24 Leeds
A gruelling 24-hour trial run event is landing in Leeds in June - here's everything you need to know.

Endure24, set at the historic Bramham Park estate between Leeds and Wetherby, is an adrenaline-charged challenge promising to mix "serious challenge and serious fun".

The race, which mixes historic views of the beautiful estate with festival vibes, sees runners complete as many laps along a marked trail as they can in one full rotation of the Earth.

Endure24 sees runners take on a 8km lap at a Leeds estate for 24 hours. Picture by Threshold Sports
Endure24 sees runners take on a 8km lap at a Leeds estate for 24 hours. Picture by Threshold Sports | Threshold Sports

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports which organises the run, said: "Endure24 is all about the social side of ultra-running. Whether you’re flying solo or part of a big team, everyone shares the simple goal of conquering as many laps as they can in 24 hours.

"To give you a taste of the vibe, last year’s opening lap was won by a guy dressed as a nun, handing over to his teammate dressed as Batman!

"Off the course, runners and supporters can enjoy live DJs, craft beer from local breweries, street food, a kid's zone, and the latest trail running gear. It’s a festival atmosphere that celebrates the sheer joy of Ultras.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Endure24 in Leeds:

When is Endure24 in Leeds and how do I register to run?

Endure24 takes place over 24 hours on June 28 and 29 at the historic Bramham Park estate and includes runners taking on an 8-kilometre run which sees them pass Leeds landmarks including the Temple of the Lead Lads and the Roundhouse, before returning to the Event Village where plenty of thirst-quenching beverages await.

You can sign up for the 24-hour challenge here.

How much do Endure24 tickets cost and can I run as a team?

Endure24 encourages both solo- and team runners to take place, allowing for teams of up to 12 people to participate.

Tickets cost £150 for solo runners, with pair tickets costing £120 per person.

Teams of three or more pay £105 per person, while teams over six enjoy £60 off on their entry tickets.

What entertainment can I expect at Endure24?

There will be lots of entertainment to enjoy alongside the challenge, including a Friday night party with a live DJ as well as roaming DJ trucks and a carnival drumming group keeping the energy up throughout the festival.

Children can join in on the fun too, with a Friday night fun run, inflatables, a colouring wall, and games in the dedicated Kid’s Zone.

Food and drink at Endure24:

There are plenty of food and drink options at the festival, including a 24-hour cafe serving hot food around the clock and festival-style street food stalls.

Drinks are best enjoyed at ‘The Runner’s Rest’, the onsite licensed pub.

Endure24Endure24
Endure24 | Threshold Sport

What activities apart from running can I enjoy at Endure24?

Running won't be the only thing on offer. Participants will be able to enjoy yoga and stretching sessions and enjoy a relaxing rest around the overnight firepit.

Does Endure24 offer camping?

There are several camping options at Endure24, including team camping zones, solo, pair and route-side camping perfect for those focused on their performance.

There are also glamping options available at an additional cost.

