The Grade II listed Leeds Grand Theatre will reopen next month after a closure of almost three months.

Built in 1878 as a major milestone in Victorian design, the New Briggate theatre has been undergoing essential maintenance work since June 10.

It has included “future-proofing” the auditorium, as improvements to sound and lighting quality were made.

Now, the theatre is almost ready to reopen with a series of exciting shows including comedy and music.

Here are seven upcoming shows that you can see at the Leeds Grand Theatre when it reopens on September 5 -

Stand-up comedian Sarah Millican's new show Late Bloomer, on September 6 and 7, tells the story of her life as a child up until now. Tickets are £37.50.

1. Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer

Soft Cell star Marc Almond is celebrating his 45th year in music with this new concert, that consists only of cover songs. It will play at Leeds Grand on September 8. Tickets are between £40 and £90.

2. Marc Almond

Star of UKTV’s hugely popular new series Parental Guidance, as well as Comedy Central’s upcoming Out of Order with Rosie Jones and Judi Love, TV’s beloved Katherine Ryan, makes a welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show, Battleaxe, which will embark on a major UK and European tour in 2024. It will be at the Grand on September 12. Tickets start at £30.50.

3. Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe

Adam Kay brings his brand new show to Leeds, fresh from a record-breaking run at the Edinburgh Fringe, which follows on from This is Going to Hurt, on September 15. Tickets are £30.

4. Adam Kay: Undoctored

Stand-up comedian Rhod Gilbert's new show arrives at the Leeds Grand on November 10. Tickets are £40.

5. Rhod Gilbert & the Giant Grapefruit

Champagne For Lulu is a massive celebration with Lulu as you’ve never seen her before, celebrating her 75th birthday last year and 60 years since she stormed into the UK charts with her iconic hit Shout and became a national treasure. It is at the Leeds Grand on November 13 and tickets start at £38.50.

6. Champagne for Lulu

