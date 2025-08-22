Leeds Festival 2025: Full list of beer and drink prices as Bramham Park event kicks into gear
Thousands of people have been making their way to Bramham Park since Wednesday to enjoy this year’s event, which will see performances from big name acts including Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizen.
The Bank Holiday showcase, which is twinned with Reading Festival, has been held at Bramham Park since 2003 and always offers an eventful end to the summer.
Campers can bring their own alcohol to the festival but are restricted from taking any into the main area, where the variety of stages are set up.
We’ve listed the prices of all the drinks at the main bars set up around the area below:
Lager and cider
- Carlsberg Pilsner 568ml – £6.75
- Somersby Cider 568ml – £6.95
- Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Lager 330ml - £5.80
Single spirt and mixer
- Bacardi no.21 Vodka 25ml – £8.00
- Gordon’s London Dry Gin 25ml – £8.00
- Gordon’s Pink Gin – £8.50
- Captain Morgan Dark Rum - £8.00
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold – £8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label - £8.00
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila - £12.00
- Mixers available: Pepsi MAX, lemonade, ginger beer, pineapple juice, pink grapefruit soda, soda water, tonic water
- Vodka and Rockstar Energy Drink - £10.20
Ready to drink spirit and mixer
- Smirnoff ICE 250ml - £8.50
- Smirnoff Miami Peach and Lemonade 250ml - £9.00
- Captain Morgan & Pepsi MAX 250ml - £9.00
- Gordon’s Gin & Tonic 250ml - £9.00
- Johnnie Walker & Lemonade 250ml - £9.00
- Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew 440ml - £9.00
White Claw Hard Seltzer
- Blackberry/Mango/Green Apple/ Raspberry 330ml - £7.20
Wine
- Single serve bottle (white/red/rose) 187ml – £8.00
- Full bottle (white/red/rose) 750ml – £29.50
Rockstar Energy Drinks
- Tropical Guava 250ml/Peach Zero Sugar 330ml/Original 250ml - £4.00
Soft Drinks
- Water 500ml – £2.60
- Pepsi Max/7up Zero 330ml – £2.95
- J20 Orange & Passionfruit 250ml - £3.50
- Lipton Kombucha Strawberry and Mint 250ml - £3.50
