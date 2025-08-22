Leeds Festival 2025: Live updates from day one at Bramham Park - Travis Scott, D-Block Europe tonight
Festival-goers have been trickling into the campsites since Wednesday, but today marks the official start of the party.
Opening-day acts include D-Block Europe, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Trippie Redd, with the weekend bringing big sets from Hozier, Limp Bizkit, and plenty more.
Around 75,000 fans are set to descend on Bramham Park for the August bank holiday, and we’ll be right here with all the updates, surprises, and standout moments from the heart of the action.
Live from Leeds Festival day one
Key Events
Friday set times
Click here for all set times and stage clashed on the first full day at Bramham Park.
Your ultimate guide to Leeds Festival 2025
Check out our comprehensive guide to this year’s festival, including travel, set times and banned items.