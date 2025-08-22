Leeds Festival 2025: Live updates from day one at Bramham Park - Travis Scott, D-Block Europe tonight

By Dennis Morton, Charles Gray
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:30 BST
Leeds Festival is back and ready to roar, with heavyweights like Travis Scott and Suki Waterhouse taking to the stage on Friday.

Festival-goers have been trickling into the campsites since Wednesday, but today marks the official start of the party.

Opening-day acts include D-Block Europe, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Trippie Redd, with the weekend bringing big sets from Hozier, Limp Bizkit, and plenty more.

Around 75,000 fans are set to descend on Bramham Park for the August bank holiday, and we’ll be right here with all the updates, surprises, and standout moments from the heart of the action.

Live from Leeds Festival day one

Key Events

16:07 BST

Friday set times

Leeds Festival is back, with Travis Scott and D-Block Europe headlining day one at Bramham Park.placeholder image
Leeds Festival is back, with Travis Scott and D-Block Europe headlining day one at Bramham Park.

Click here for all set times and stage clashed on the first full day at Bramham Park.

16:15 BST

Your ultimate guide to Leeds Festival 2025

D Block Europe is set to perform shortly before Travis Scott at Leeds Festival this evening, but what could the UK hip-hop collective perform?placeholder image
D Block Europe is set to perform shortly before Travis Scott at Leeds Festival this evening, but what could the UK hip-hop collective perform? | Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

Check out our comprehensive guide to this year’s festival, including travel, set times and banned items.

