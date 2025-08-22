Leeds Festival is back and ready to roar, with heavyweights like Travis Scott and Suki Waterhouse taking to the stage on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival-goers have been trickling into the campsites since Wednesday, but today marks the official start of the party.

Opening-day acts include D-Block Europe, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Trippie Redd, with the weekend bringing big sets from Hozier, Limp Bizkit, and plenty more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad