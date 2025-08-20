Leeds Festival goers are being urged to plan ahead as highways chiefs warn of travel congestion around the city.

Up to 90,000 people are expected to make their way to Bramham Park, and heavy congestion is anticipated on motorways and major roads in Yorkshire from today.

National Highways chiefs have warned that congestion is likely on the A1M and A64 heading to the site.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police warned that a number of temporary speed restrictions have been put in place around the site as thousands of fans flock to watch headliners Chappell Roan, Hozier, Travis Scott, and Bring Me The Horizon

National Highways Operations manager Dave Skupski said: “Leeds Festival has a significant impact on traffic on our network. We’re expecting the roads to be extra busy, with it also being a Bank Holiday weekend.

“There are also concrete barrier works on the taking place this year, reducing capacity, so it could be a very busy bank holiday weekend

“Our message to anyone heading to the festival or using those key routes around Leeds over the weekend is follow signs for the festival, pay attention to updated electronic signage, don’t rely on satnavs, take extra care through roadworks, and plan ahead - don’t underestimate how busy the roads will be.

“If you’re not planning to attend, please make sure you allow extra time if you’re travelling around this area. If possible, avoid the expected peak festival arrival and departure times.”

Congestion is likely in these areas throughout the festival period and as people leave the site:

Junction 43 of the A1M at Hook Moor, where the A1M and M1 merge.

The A1M at junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor)

The A64 westbound approach to A1M - the A64 westbound will be closed to through-traffic after the Bramham crossroads throughout the festival period.

The A1M southbound is expected to be very slow on Monday between junctions 44 and 47, due to the number of people leaving the festival as well as bank holiday traffic.

Mr Skupski added: “We’ve been working closely with Festival Republic, West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council to plan our traffic management and keep disruption to a minimum.

“There will be additional traffic officers on duty, patrolling or parked up at strategic points to help manage traffic and keep drivers on the move. Electronic variable message signs will be used to advise motorway users in advance as well as during the event to direct traffic, warn of incidents and any congestion.

“Our control room operators will be closely monitoring motorway traffic using CCTV cameras.”

The M1 and the A1(M) around Leeds is expected to be especially busy on the Thursday (21 August). This section is also likely to see heavy traffic all weekend due to the combination of the festival and Bank Holiday weekend traffic.

Traffic is likely to be heavy between 8am and 4pm on Wednesday, 8am to 4pm on Thursday and 10am to 1pm each day on Friday to Sunday.

There will be no through route from junction 47 of the M1 to junction 44 of the A1(M) via Aberford Village, throughout the festival period.

On leaving he busiest times are likely to be between 9pm – 2am on Saturday and Sunday, and then from 8am to 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The northbound exit slip road at Junction 45 of the A1(M) will be closed from 4am to 2pm on Monday to support traffic leaving the festival.

All drop-off and pick-up traffic will be directed to A1(M) junction 44 and west on the A64.

The A64 will be closed eastbound from Red Bus Layby to junction 44.

The A64 westbound from the junction 44 roundabout will be festival access only for drop off and pick-up.