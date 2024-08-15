Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new set of acts have been announced for this year’s Leeds Festival.

The additional performers will appear on The Aux stage, which is a new addition to this year’s event. The stage is located in the main arena and features a line-up of live podcasts, interactive talks, streams, and hands-on activities led by digital content creators.

The organisers have announced several new names for the stage. These are content creators The Chravas, indie podcast Spill The Sound and self-help podcast ‘Things I Wish My Mum Told Me’.

Leeds Festival will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend | Mark Bickerdike

There will also be a ‘feel good movement session’ from health expert Simply Saz.

They join previously announced acts for the stage The Useless Hotline, Antics With Ash, In Ayamé We Trust and The M1 Podcast.

Speaking about the new stage previously, managing director Melvin Benn said: “One of the things a festival has to do is to maintain a relevance to its audience, and I think that the Aux Stage really represents a cultural phenomenon that is becoming mainstream for young people in a way that television once was for older people.

“Young people are getting their information, their news, their entertainment provided for them by content creators, who are increasingly becoming part of what is appearing on our stages anyways.

“It’s almost a no-brainer that I had to do it because I think its really important that we have the opportunity for these cultural icons who are only normally seen behind a screen to get the opportunity to actually talk to their audiences face-to-face.”

The Bramham Park festival will take place next weekend (23-25 August) and will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Ray, Blink 182 and Fred Again...