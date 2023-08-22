With the likes of Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Billie Eilish and Becky Hill bringing the party to Bramham Park this weekend, many festival goers will be enjoying a drink or two to get in the mood.

Leeds Festival is back this bank holiday weekend, and in order to help make your festival as smooth as possible, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to clear up rules surrounding alcohol and age restrictions.

Alcohol is only sold to people over 18, but there are different rules in the Arena and on the campsite that you need to keep in mind.

Here is the Leeds Festival alcohol policy. Picture by Getty Images / National World

Here is everything you need to know about age limits and alcohol policies at Leeds Festival 2023.

What is the capacity for Leeds Festival 2023??

Leeds Festival sees around 80,000 people attend the three day event, taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Is there an age limit for Leeds Festival 2023?

There is no age limit at Leeds Festival, but there are however restrictions for those under 16, and organisers Festival Republic do not recommend bringing young children to the festival.

Anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by a ticket holder over the age of 18 at all times. Children under 13 do not need a ticket to enter the festival, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

It is recommended to bring ID if you look under 25 years old and there is legally no automatic right to be served alcohol.

What is Leeds Festival 2023’s alcohol policy?

Alcohol is being sold at the festival to people over 18 years of age. Bring ID if you look under 25 as it is up to the licensee to decide if they want to serve you or not.

It is also illegal for an over 18 to purchase alcohol on the behalf of under 18s.

You are allowed to bring alcohol for personal consumption on the campsite if you are over the age of 18, but it is not permitted to bring any with you into the Arena.

