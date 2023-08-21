Leeds Festival returns for the 2023 edition at Bramham Park in just a few days, but if you’ve yet to buy your tickets, here is how to secure your entry to the event.

With big names such as Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers on this year’s line-up, festival goers can expect shows that will create memories for life.

Unlike last year’s festival, tickets for Leeds Festival are still available, so if you’re scared of missing out on the fun, you’re still in luck.

There are still tickets available for Leeds Festival 2023. (pic by National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Festival offers a number of different tickets including full weekend entry, which includes camping, and day tickets as well as a range of upgrade tickets to choose from.

There are no individual early entry passes sold for Leeds Festival 2023, and it’s not possible to upgrade an already bought ticket. So if you’re hoping to start your festival experience on Wednesday (August 23), you have to buy a full Weekend Ticket Plus Early Entry Pass.

Here is everything you need to know about how to get a last minute ticket to Leeds Festival 2023, resales and refunds.

When is Leeds Festival 2023 and where is it held

Leeds Festival 2023 takes place between Friday August 25 and Sunday 27, at Bramham Park, just outside Leeds.

Billie Eilish will headline Main Stage West on Friday. Picture by Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find Yorkshire Evening Post’s guide on how to get to the festival here.

Train strikes are taking place on Saturday August 26, during which little or no train service will be available.

How to buy Leeds Festival 2023 tickets

There are a number of different tickets available for Leeds Festival 2023, so make sure you buy one that best suits you.

Full weekend tickets cost £286.20 each and include entry to the arena from Thursday to Sunday and includes camping from Thursday until Monday at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to arrive at the camping earlier, the Weekend Ticket + Early Entry allows you to enter on Wednesday at noon, and costs £321.30. Keep in mind that early access passes can’t be purchased individually, and you can’t upgrade an existing weekend ticket to include early entry.

Day tickets are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will give you access to the Arena on the chosen day and costs £101.20 each.

For those wanting to add a bit of extra luxury to your camping stay, Camping Plus tickets are available to purchase on top of your regular weekend ticket.

New for 2023 is the Leeds Lounge upgrade, with access to a chill out area, bar and pamper area.

The festival at Bramham Park attracts around 80,000 music lovers. Picture by National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and can be found here.

How can I sell my Leeds Festival 2023 ticket?

You can sell your tickets via the ticket exchange service offered by Ticketmaster. To find out how to do so, visit the Ticketmaster website.

In order to enter the festival, you need to have your ticket downloaded in your name on the Ticketmaster app.

Leeds Festival 2023 ticket refund policy

Organisers and officials at Leeds Festival offer a very strict refund policy - so you may find it difficult to get your money back unless you fit within certain criteria or circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s terms and conditions state the following guidelines: “Refunds are only considered on major cancellation, substantial alteration or by special exception determined by FR (Festival Republic).

"Refunds should be obtained from the point of purchase, no later than three months after the event.