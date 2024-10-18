Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A chic new secret cinema has opened in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on level two of Department in Leeds Dock, the independent cinema with capacity for 60 will be used for private screenings.

It features a state-of-the-art screen with surround sound system and flexible seating arrangements, from plush sofas to theatre-style event seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes an ideal space for anyone looking for alternative celebration ideas, or businesses looking for a different kind of Christmas party venue or a team away day.

Leeds Dock is now home to an independent cinema, perfect for private screenings. Photo: Department | Department

Department’s general manager Amy Matthams said: “The new cinema is an amazing addition to Department, an ideal option to go local for a private hire event at the movies, taking your pick of indies, classics or even your own blockbuster film.”

The cinema will open for its first public viewing as part of Light Night Leeds’ celebrations across the South Bank Zone on October 24 and 25, which will screen the short film SLIDESHOW between 6pm and 10pm.

This collaboration between local artists Francesca Bundey and Clifford Stead is produced by Department’s Community Lead Anna Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have created a stunning homage to Leeds with vintage photographs of the city between the 1970s to the 1990s, accompanied by a bespoke audio track using field recordings that evoke the city’s past and present.

Department at Leeds Dock offers the ultimate coworking, private offices and creative studios in the city, all brimming with style and individuality.

Since opening in the former waterside casino in February 2023, level one and the mezzanine workspaces of Department are now largely occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Level two of the four-storey building opens this Autumn, offering 3,860 sq ft of more private offices and meeting rooms, a content creators suite, podcast facilities, and social areas including phone booths, the private cinema and event space with a bar.