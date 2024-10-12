Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Dock's surprising lack of watering holes ensures this trendy bar in black and yellow shipping containers stands out.

Those unfamiliar with this part of the city might be somewhat surprised when they visit the riverside area and its streets which one would assume would be filled with hip pubs and the chattering of punters.

Instead, Leeds Dock hosts late-night yoga studios, a bakery and a pizza express.

The Canary offers mesmerising riverside views of Leeds Dock. | Yorkshire Evening Post

There is one exception; the eye-catching Canary overlooking the canal.

The bar immediately strikes you as a trendy spot with a focus on after-work drinks because of its sleek interior with modern art displayed on the walls.

While the interior is refreshing, the small size of the venue is outdone by the size of its central bar, which takes up so much space that reaching your table becomes a challenge.

But despite this, the fact that there are only two toilets on the ground floor, and somewhat pricey drinks (its in-house Canary Pilsner costs £6), this place is a nice change from the usual pubs one finds in the rest of the city.

The sparse seating means me and my guests can enjoy ourselves in peace, and makes the place feel less cramped than it is.

The Canary Pilsner went down with ease despite setting me back £6. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Large windows facing the canal add a cosy vibe, with views of Leeds' floating bookshop Holdfast, which sits right opposite The Canary.

In addition to their pilsner, which is surprisingly good, the bar offers beers like Asahi, Peroni, Appleshed cider and select IPAs from Kirkstall Brewery on draught.

Those who enjoy a cocktail are in luck. With a large selection of drinks and happy hour deals from Sunday to Thursday, those craving a Cosmopolitan, Amaretto Sour or a classic Margarita can quench their thirst for just £9.

There is also a good selection of wines and spirits to choose from.

The bar stands out with its black and yellow shipping containers. | Yorkshire Evening Post

On top of that, there is a large roof terrace with a lovely view of Leeds Dock, which I can warmly recommend visiting in the warmer months of the year.

Despite a somewhat negative first impression, I quickly warmed up to the place. The Canary is great for what it is - a cocktail bar for those looking to enjoy a trendy, canalside setting after a long day in the office.

Factfile

Address: The Dockside, Leeds LS10 1EG

Telephone: 0113 486 1951

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 11am-11pm

Website: https://www.canarybar.co.uk/

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 6/10