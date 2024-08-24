Leeds Black Music Festival announces stellar line-up - here's everything you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organisers have promised a celebration of diverse musical genres and cultural heritage, with a line-up that includes an international reggae icon among other exciting acts.
This year, in a significant upgrade, festivalgoers can look forward to an innovative stage design that will enhance the live music experience.
The primary stage has been strategically designed for better visibility, with an expanded viewing area to accommodate larger audiences. A new lighting and sound system has also been installed to elevate performances to new heights.
Here's everything you need to know -
What can I expect?
The Black Music Festival is Europe’s biggest free open-air reggae concert, which started in 1985 to complement the annual Leeds West Indian Carnival.
In exciting news for music lovers, organisers have introduced the Afro Beats and Amapiano Court, a dedicated space celebrating the vibrant sounds that are taking over the global music scene.
This area will feature live performances, DJ sets, and workshops, showcasing exciting talent and rhythms from the African diaspora that everyone can enjoy.
Families attending the festival will also be delighted by the newly introduced Children's Zone. This area will boast free attractions, including interactive games, arts and crafts, tailored to younger audiences, ensuring that there is something fun for everyone to enjoy.
Organisers said: "Our mission is to provide an inclusive space where music lovers from all backgrounds can come together to enjoy amazing performances and celebrate the richness of black music culture."
Where is it happening?
The festival will take place at Potternewton Park in Chapeltown.
When is it happening?
The festival will take over the park tomorrow (August 25), a day before the Leeds West Indian Carnival.
Who is on the line-up?
This year's line-up includes international reggae icon Luciano, Teddy Dan UK favourites General Levy, Kele Le Roc, Nadia Rose, Wohdee, Seani B 1 Xtra Dj, Lickz from UK Rap Game, Winner of Take it to the stage music competition Isaac Malibu, among many others.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.