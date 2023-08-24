The Leeds Black Music festival has announced this year’s line-up of international artists, DJs and local acts as it pays tribute to its much-loved founder.

The free-to-attend event – which takes place this Sunday (August 27) in Potternewton Park in Chapeltown – comes a month after Black Music Festival founder Heather Nelson sadly suddenly passed away and the event will pay tribute to her throughout the day.

The main stage headline act has been confirmed as Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist Maxi Priest and his band.

Other acts confirmed include soul singer Omar and Welsh reggae singer Aleighcia Scott, who will both be accompanied by Leeds based Riddim Radics band. DJs Jungle Warrior Sound, Mixmaster J (London), and Wayne Irie (Birmingham) will also join the line-up.

Specially selected local acts will be showcasing fresh new talent on the main stage. As well as the music, there will also be a diverse array of stalls and rides.

Sofyanah Ramzan who worked closely with Heather as Chair of Black Health Initiative said: “This is the first event we are hosting since Heather’s passing and although it will be a sad time for many of us, we know she was passionate about the Black Music festival and what it means to the local community. The festival will continue to celebrate her legacy and outstanding contribution to the community of Leeds and beyond.”

Heather Nelson was a prominent figure in Leeds as chief executive of the Black Health Initiative, a community engagement organisation which works for equality of access for black people in education, health and social care.