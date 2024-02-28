Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qualified equine therapist Grace Olson, from Moortown, will be hosting a book signing of her new release Merlin Find His Magic at The Little Bookshop in Chapel Allerton next month.

It comes after the 50-year-old shared the "wonderful" things therapy sheep like Merlin could do for people who are unwell on the upcoming series of The Yorkshire Vet.

Merlin is one of five therapy sheep Grace has on her rented farm in Eccup, all of which help people to "loosen up" and express their problems and worries with ease.

Grace Olson, therapist and author, with her new book Merlin Finds His Magic based on therapy sheep Merlin. Photo: Submitted

The therapist, who works predominately with people with terminal illnesses such as cancer, added: "The animals are free to come and go and it's really quite magical. A specific animal will know when to come. Sometimes it might be one of the horses or the sheep or all of them. We just let nature happen.

“I can't really describe it but when you when people are dying. It's almost like something has opened up within them that makes unusual phenomena happen. It becomes the most wonderful, magical, bizarre experience.”

It was this very "magic" that Grace knew she wanted to share with more people - children, in particular - and it led her to begin writing Merlin Find His Magic last October.

The book, which was published in January this year, has helped a number of people already, Grace said.

She added: “It makes me cry. It is so wonderful to think that I can continue my therapy through written word. I don't have to be with somebody to make them feel better.”

The quick turnaround was thanks to the “brilliant guidance” the novelist received from her editors, who had worked with her previously on her debut novel The Yard: How A Horse Healed My Heart which was released in 2022.

While Grace never set out to become an author, she never imagined to be working as a massage therapist either.

She said: “I fell into massage therapy accidentally when I was 20, because I didn't know what else to do.

“I began learning about lymphatic drainage which helps people with cancer. It's a brilliant massage, and I began getting more referrals from people, from oncologists back in the day.

"Treating all these amazing people - it changed me. Being with people that are dying, you can learn so much from them. They changed me, which then has helped me to help more people.”

The book is more than just a mean to get the word out about therapy sheep. Grace hopes to be able to earn enough money from the book to then treat terminally ill people for free.

She said: "The majority of these people can't work and life is so hideously expensive now. They can't afford the extra therapy that they need.

Grace Olson mainly treats people with terminal illnesses. Therapy sheep - and animals - can help people open up about their worries and fears. Photo: Submitted

"It's all well and good to go to hospital and have chemotherapy but they need another dimension, they need support. And I love treating people. It's my sole purpose.”

The book signing of Merlin Finds His Magic will take place at the Little Bookshop in Chapel Allerton on March 2 from 1:30pm.