Many consider it to be a man-made wonder of Leeds.

Seven Arches is a Roman-esque aqueduct completed in 1842 to transport water from the Eccup reservoir to Leeds city centre.

Underground pipes and tunnels carried the water for most of the six mile route, however at Adel it must cross the Adel Beck, and for this reason the aqueduct was built.

The use of this impressive structure in Adel Woods was short-lived after the city’s demand exceeded the aqueducts capacity only 24 years after it was opened.

Your YEP reported in August 1998 how the aqueduct was leaning at the same angle as the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

In 1998 the listed structure was successfully stabilised with strained cables at a cost of £160,000, as it was leaning and in danger of collapse.