One of Leeds' most popular running events has announced its return for 2025 – and a change in who’s organising it.

The Leeds Abbey Dash, a popular 10K that’s been a fixture in the city for decades, will now be run by Run For All, the charity founded by the late Jane Tomlinson CBE.

The event had previously been organised by Age UK, which have handed over the reins after nearly 40 years.

The Abbey Dash takes in Kirkstall Abbey during the scenic route | national World

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Age UK, said the charity had been proud to see the event bring people together year after year: “Age UK has been proud to deliver the Leeds Abbey Dash for nearly 40 years, witnessing the people of Leeds come together for such a fantastic event.

"We’re pleased to pass on the Leeds Abbey Dash name to Run For All to ensure the event's continued success in the future. Runners can still raise funds to support older people by signing up to fundraise for Age UK.

"Every penny raised will help fund our friendship programs, support initiatives, and campaigning efforts with older individuals - locally, nationally, and internationally.”

New organisers Run For All are no strangers to big events, already well-known for putting on runs across Yorkshire and beyond.

CEO Mike Tomlinson said the Abbey Dash holds special meaning for the organisation: “The Abbey Dash marked the beginning of Jane’s running journey back in 2001 when she was training for the London Marathon. The event has since become a staple in our running calendar. It’s an honour for Run For All to take over from Age UK and continue organising this well-established and beloved event in the city.”

The announcement has been welcomed by Leeds City Council, with Deputy Leader Councillor Jonathan Pryor calling the event an important part of the city’s sporting calendar.

“[Leeds Abbey Dash is an] important and long-standing part of the city's sporting events calendar,” he said, adding that Age UK deserves “significant credit” for its role in building the event up over the years.

He continued: “I’m also delighted that this new era is being led by Run For All, which has a strong positive profile in Leeds and beyond, thanks to its organisation of other major events and its connection to the much-missed Jane Tomlinson. As a keen runner myself, I look forward to seeing the Leeds Abbey Dash continue to thrive; it’s a great personal best course that will raise vital funds for charity for many years to come.”

The 2025 Leeds Abbey Dash will take place on Sunday, November 30, and entries are now open.