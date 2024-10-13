The 10K race from Leeds City Centre, up Kirkstall Road towards Kirkstall Abbey and back again has been a big day in the Leeds calendar since the 1980s.
The rain held off as it was hosted this morning (Sunday) and spirits were high among racers and the hundreds of supporters that lined the route.
The yearly event is organised by Age UK and has been held annually since 1986. Sadly one of the people who arranged the original run, Hetta Morath, died earlier this month.
Our team were on the ground this morning to capture the below pictures of the brilliant event.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.