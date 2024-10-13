Abbey Dash 2024: 32 thrilling photos of the annual Leeds 10K race to Kirkstall Abbey in support of Age UK

Thousands of runners took over Leeds city centre this morning for the annual Abbey Dash race.

The 10K race from Leeds City Centre, up Kirkstall Road towards Kirkstall Abbey and back again has been a big day in the Leeds calendar since the 1980s.

The rain held off as it was hosted this morning (Sunday) and spirits were high among racers and the hundreds of supporters that lined the route.

The yearly event is organised by Age UK and has been held annually since 1986. Sadly one of the people who arranged the original run, Hetta Morath, died earlier this month.

Our team were on the ground this morning to capture the below pictures of the brilliant event.

Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race.

1. Ronnie the Rhino

Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race. | Gez Binks

Junior racers ready to start the Abbey Dash

2. junior

Junior racers ready to start the Abbey Dash | Gez Binks

The junior run gets underway

3. Abbey Dash

The junior run gets underway | Gez Binks

Winner of the kids race Ruth Friend

4. Junior race winner

Winner of the kids race Ruth Friend | Gez Binks

Junior runners arrive at the finish line

5. Junior Dash

Junior runners arrive at the finish line | Gerard Binks

Runners set off on the Abbey Dash 10k

6. Abbey Dash

Runners set off on the Abbey Dash 10k | Gez Binks

