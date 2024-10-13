The 10K race from Leeds City Centre, up Kirkstall Road towards Kirkstall Abbey and back again has been a big day in the Leeds calendar since the 1980s.

The rain held off as it was hosted this morning (Sunday) and spirits were high among racers and the hundreds of supporters that lined the route.

The yearly event is organised by Age UK and has been held annually since 1986. Sadly one of the people who arranged the original run, Hetta Morath, died earlier this month.

Our team were on the ground this morning to capture the below pictures of the brilliant event.

1 . Ronnie the Rhino Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race.

2 . junior Junior racers ready to start the Abbey Dash

3 . Abbey Dash The junior run gets underway

4 . Junior race winner Winner of the kids race Ruth Friend

5 . Junior Dash Junior runners arrive at the finish line