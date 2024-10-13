Live

Leeds Abbey Dash 2024: Live updates as thousands of runners take on iconic Kirkstall Road run in support of Age UK

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 08:02 BST
Thousands of runners will be taking part in one of the city’s favourite fundraising events this morning as the Abbey Dash returns.

Runners will set off from The Headrow at 9.30am this morning (Sunday) before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scenic loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then back towards the city centre.

The annual 10K charity run is arranged by Age UK and the busy route is bound to be lined up with supporters and residents cheering runners on.

The Abbey Dash takes in Kirkstall Abbey during the scenic routeThe Abbey Dash takes in Kirkstall Abbey during the scenic route
The Abbey Dash takes in Kirkstall Abbey during the scenic route | national World

Road closures and bus diversions are in place until this afternoon to accommodate those taking part in the race.

It’s set to be a particularly poignant day as it is the first event to be held following the death of one of the organisers of the first event back in 1986; the “truly inspirational” Hetta Morath.

We’ll be updating the below blog throughout the morning with details from our reporter and photographer at the event.

Abbey Dash 2024

Key Events

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 14:05 BST

Full gallery of pictures

Check out our full gallery of pictures by clicking the link here.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 12:42 BST

Colourful characters

This year’s run was full of colourful characters.

Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race.Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race.
Ronnie the Rhino at the start of the children's race. | Gez Binks
Some wore fancy dress for the runSome wore fancy dress for the run
Some wore fancy dress for the run | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 12:04 BST

Abbey Dash runners finish

Abbey Dash runners have mostly finished now.

Abbey Dash make the last dash to the finish line this morningAbbey Dash make the last dash to the finish line this morning
Abbey Dash make the last dash to the finish line this morning | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 11:43 BST

Women's winner

Georgie Grgec was the first woman to finish this year's Abbey Dash

Georgie Grgec was the first woman to finish this year's Abbey DashGeorgie Grgec was the first woman to finish this year's Abbey Dash
Georgie Grgec was the first woman to finish this year's Abbey Dash | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 11:36 BST

Winner of the men's race

The winner of this year’s race was James McMurray

The winner of this year's men's race was James McMurrayThe winner of this year's men's race was James McMurray
The winner of this year's men's race was James McMurray | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:56 BST

Scooby Doo makes it past the half way point

Our reporter caught the below clip of runners - some of them in fancy dress - reaching the half way point of the Abbey Dash.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:45 BST

Full of support

The route along Kirkstall Road was full of supporters cheering on runners as they took part in the Abbey Dash.

Runners on the Abbey Dash in LeedsRunners on the Abbey Dash in Leeds
Runners on the Abbey Dash in Leeds | National World
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:26 BST

Kirkstall Abbey

They call it the Abbey Dash for a reason. Our reporter Dennis Morton caught these amazing shots as runners pass Kirkstall Abbey at the half way point of the run:

The half way point sees runners turn back on themselves by Kirkstall AbbeyThe half way point sees runners turn back on themselves by Kirkstall Abbey
The half way point sees runners turn back on themselves by Kirkstall Abbey | National World
Runners at the half way point by Kirkstall AbbeyRunners at the half way point by Kirkstall Abbey
Runners at the half way point by Kirkstall Abbey | National world
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:12 BST

Half way point

Our reporter Dennis Morton has been at the half way point along the route at Kirkstall Abbey, where he caught the below pictures:

Abbey Dash runners at the midway pointAbbey Dash runners at the midway point
Abbey Dash runners at the midway point | National World
Runners at the half way point of the Abbey DashRunners at the half way point of the Abbey Dash
Runners at the half way point of the Abbey Dash | National World
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:07 BST

Wheelchair winner

The winner of the elite wheelchair 10k was Callum Hall.

Elite wheelchair 10k winner Callum Hall with lord mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall-KatungElite wheelchair 10k winner Callum Hall with lord mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall-Katung
Elite wheelchair 10k winner Callum Hall with lord mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall-Katung | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 10:01 BST

Footage of runners setting off

Our photographer at the starting line Gez Binks captured the below clip as runners set off this morning.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:48 BST

Watch live

Our reporter Dennis Morton is currently filming the race live on Facebook.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:45 BST

They're off!

This morning’s runners have now taken off from The Headrow.

Runners set off on the Abbey DashRunners set off on the Abbey Dash
Runners set off on the Abbey Dash | Gez Binks
Runners set off on the Abbey Dash 10kRunners set off on the Abbey Dash 10k
Runners set off on the Abbey Dash 10k | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:39 BST

Elite wheelchair 10k

The elite wheelchair 10k started at 9.27am and the first racers went past Kirkstall Abbey, where our reporter is stationed, in the last few minutes.

Elite wheelchair 10k racers go past Kirkstall AbbeyElite wheelchair 10k racers go past Kirkstall Abbey
Elite wheelchair 10k racers go past Kirkstall Abbey | National world
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:27 BST

Junior race winner

Ruth Friend was the winner of this morning’s junior 2k race.

Ruth Friend wins this morning's junior 2kRuth Friend wins this morning's junior 2k
Ruth Friend wins this morning's junior 2k | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:22 BST

Junior racers set off

The junior race started at 9am this morning.

The junior run gets underwayThe junior run gets underway
The junior run gets underway | Gez Binks
The junior race gets underwayThe junior race gets underway
The junior race gets underway | Gez Binks
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:09 BST

Schedule for today

Below is the schedule for this morning’s event:

  • 09:00 Leeds Abbey Dash Junior 2k starts
  • 09:10 Warm-up in Millennium Square
  • 09:15 Junior runners arrive at finish line
  • 09:27 Elite wheelchair 10k starts
  • 09:30 Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash 10k starts
  • 12:30 Roads will start to re-open and any remaining runners must move to the pavement.
Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 09:06 BST

Junior racers get ready

Junior racers taking part in the 2k race were lined up on the Headrow ready to start

Junior racers ready to start the Abbey DashJunior racers ready to start the Abbey Dash
Junior racers ready to start the Abbey Dash | Gez Binks
