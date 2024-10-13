Leeds Abbey Dash 2024: Live updates as thousands of runners take on iconic Kirkstall Road run in support of Age UK
Runners will set off from The Headrow at 9.30am this morning (Sunday) before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scenic loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then back towards the city centre.
The annual 10K charity run is arranged by Age UK and the busy route is bound to be lined up with supporters and residents cheering runners on.
Road closures and bus diversions are in place until this afternoon to accommodate those taking part in the race.
It’s set to be a particularly poignant day as it is the first event to be held following the death of one of the organisers of the first event back in 1986; the “truly inspirational” Hetta Morath.
We’ll be updating the below blog throughout the morning with details from our reporter and photographer at the event.
Full gallery of pictures
Colourful characters
This year’s run was full of colourful characters.
Abbey Dash runners finish
Abbey Dash runners have mostly finished now.
Women's winner
Georgie Grgec was the first woman to finish this year's Abbey Dash
Winner of the men's race
The winner of this year’s race was James McMurray
Scooby Doo makes it past the half way point
Our reporter caught the below clip of runners - some of them in fancy dress - reaching the half way point of the Abbey Dash.
Full of support
The route along Kirkstall Road was full of supporters cheering on runners as they took part in the Abbey Dash.
Kirkstall Abbey
They call it the Abbey Dash for a reason. Our reporter Dennis Morton caught these amazing shots as runners pass Kirkstall Abbey at the half way point of the run:
Half way point
Our reporter Dennis Morton has been at the half way point along the route at Kirkstall Abbey, where he caught the below pictures:
Wheelchair winner
The winner of the elite wheelchair 10k was Callum Hall.
Footage of runners setting off
Our photographer at the starting line Gez Binks captured the below clip as runners set off this morning.
Watch live
They're off!
This morning’s runners have now taken off from The Headrow.
Elite wheelchair 10k
The elite wheelchair 10k started at 9.27am and the first racers went past Kirkstall Abbey, where our reporter is stationed, in the last few minutes.
Junior race winner
Ruth Friend was the winner of this morning’s junior 2k race.
Junior racers set off
The junior race started at 9am this morning.
Schedule for today
Below is the schedule for this morning’s event:
- 09:00 Leeds Abbey Dash Junior 2k starts
- 09:10 Warm-up in Millennium Square
- 09:15 Junior runners arrive at finish line
- 09:27 Elite wheelchair 10k starts
- 09:30 Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash 10k starts
- 12:30 Roads will start to re-open and any remaining runners must move to the pavement.
Junior racers get ready
Junior racers taking part in the 2k race were lined up on the Headrow ready to start
