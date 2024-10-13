Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of runners will be taking part in one of the city’s favourite fundraising events this morning as the Abbey Dash returns.

Runners will set off from The Headrow at 9.30am this morning (Sunday) before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scenic loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then back towards the city centre.

The annual 10K charity run is arranged by Age UK and the busy route is bound to be lined up with supporters and residents cheering runners on.

The Abbey Dash takes in Kirkstall Abbey during the scenic route | national World

Road closures and bus diversions are in place until this afternoon to accommodate those taking part in the race.

It’s set to be a particularly poignant day as it is the first event to be held following the death of one of the organisers of the first event back in 1986; the “truly inspirational” Hetta Morath.