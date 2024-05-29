Kirkstall Festival: Concert launched to save the 'highlight of the year' as costs skyrocket
Taking place in Kirkstall Abbey, Kirkstall Festival is an annual free event attended by more than 20,000 people of all ages each year.
Ahead of its 45th event, which will be taking place on Saturday, July 13, the festival has organised a music show with two popular cover bands to help raise money to ensure the future of the family-friendly festival.
Weetwood Mac and Gary Stewart’s Graceland will be playing songs from Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Paul Simon’s Graceland respectively, with the ruined monastery as their backdrop on Friday, July 11 from 7:30pm onwards.
The fundraiser comes after the festival saw the cost of running the annual event rise from £6,000 to £33,000 in the last 20 years.
Its organiser say this is due to additional health and safety requirements, licences and permits as well as a boost in the number of activities available on the day.
Nick Davis, live music manager at Kirkstall Festival, said the event is a “highlight” for many locals and, as with all cultural events, it needs the support of the public through donations and volunteers to keep going.
He said: “Times are getting harder for everybody. It would be great if there was more funding available, it isn't at the moment, but the public are all an important part of that annual calendar.
“The festival is important because it attracts people, not just the Kirkstall area but from all over the city and we've got something for everyone.”
Nick, who has been a volunteer for three years, added: “We try and get bands of all ages.
“We like to give a platform to younger musicians to play in a festival atmosphere because we feel it's important for the future of music and for all these youngsters to develop music, keep that culture going. The festival is a fantastic experience to perform on a larger stage to bigger audiences.”
The annual Kirkstall Festival has been a “mainstay in Leeds’ social calendar” since it first launched in 1981. Run by volunteers, it hosts live music, a carnival parade, food stalls and craft stalls to bring an inclusive and family-friendly fun to Leeds.
