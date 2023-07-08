Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Festival: Nineteen photos from one of Leeds' premier festivals as crowds brave the rain

The crowds once again flocked to the annual Kirkstall Festival, despite heavy downpours.
By Nick Frame
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The gathering, now in its 44th year, is held in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey and attracts tens of thousands of people eager to see the parade and the performances from those taking part, from Viking battles to live music.

With plenty of entertainment and refreshments on offer, the festival, which was first launched in 1980, has established itself as one of the most eagerly awaited dates on the city’s summer community calendar.

The Ormsheim Vikings and friends limber up to do battle. (pic by Steve Riding)

1. Kirkstall Festival

The Ormsheim Vikings and friends limber up to do battle. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

The audience braves the wet weather for the bands. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. Kirkstall Festival

The audience braves the wet weather for the bands. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds Youth Jazz Rock Orchestra performing at the festival. (pic by Steve Riding)

3. Kirkstall Festival

Leeds Youth Jazz Rock Orchestra performing at the festival. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

The procession heads towards Kirkstall Abbey. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. Kirkstall Festival

The procession heads towards Kirkstall Abbey. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

