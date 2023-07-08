Kirkstall Festival: Nineteen photos from one of Leeds' premier festivals as crowds brave the rain
The crowds once again flocked to the annual Kirkstall Festival, despite heavy downpours.
The gathering, now in its 44th year, is held in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey and attracts tens of thousands of people eager to see the parade and the performances from those taking part, from Viking battles to live music.
With plenty of entertainment and refreshments on offer, the festival, which was first launched in 1980, has established itself as one of the most eagerly awaited dates on the city’s summer community calendar.
