Christmas has arrived at a popular West Yorkshire outlet.

Junction 32 in Castleford has transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with a Christmas Grotto open until Christmas Eve (December 24).

Visitors to the Grotto will be welcomed by Santa's little helpers into Father Christmas' festive cabin where children can share their holiday wishes and receive a special surprise gift.

Christmas has arrived at Junction 32 in Castleford. | National World (Inset: Junction 32)

Photography souvenirs, such as snow globes, key rings, baubles framed photos are also available, with entry prices starting at £6 per child.

Beyond the Grotto, Junction 32 offers a variety of family-friendly events throughout the season:

Festive Artisan Christmas Fayre (Friday, December 13: 10am–8pm; Saturday, December 14: 10am–6pm; Sunday, December 15: 11am–5pm): Browse unique artisan holiday gifts.

Owl Adventures (December 21–30, 10am–3pm): Meet and photograph birds of prey from a local sanctuary.

Sensory Sleigh (December 15 & 24, 11am–3pm): Enjoy a light-filled experience with two playful elves and their magical sleigh.

Thinking Forward Choir (December 15, 11am–3pm): Delight in festive carols.

Swinging Santas (December 21, noon–3pm & December 22, 11am–2pm): Live music performances.

Festive Family Raves with Boomchikkaboom (December 21, 11am–2pm & 12pm–3pm; December 22, 11am–3pm): Dance to festive hits under falling snow with bubbles, pom-poms, and more. The 11am session on December 21 is SEN-friendly.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Event (December 15, 11am–3pm): Join a tombola, crafting activities, face painting, and a treasure hunt, all in support of the charity.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re beyond excited to launch our first Christmas Grotto and offer such a fantastic line up of festive events. There’s truly something for everyone this season, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our community for a Christmas experience like never before.”