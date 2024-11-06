Junction 32: Speciality coffee roaster 200 Degrees to open at West Yorkshire outlet creating 15 new jobs
200 Degrees will establish its 22nd UK and sixth Yorkshire location at the popular shopping outlet in Castleford later this year, offering a 1250 square feet space with around 80 indoor and outdoor seats.
Junction 32 announced the new Nottingham-based coffee shop on November 6, saying: "Renowned for its distinctive venues and passion for all things coffee; the brand is dedicated to serving up a better cup of coffee, sourcing the finest beans from sustainable coffee producers across the world. The beans are meticulously roasted at their Nottingham roastery, imparting the signature full-bodied, smooth taste."
The coffee shop is set to open in December and will create up to 15 local jobs, including manager and barista positions, which can be applied for via the 200 Degrees careers page.
Commenting on the new opening, Will Kenney, Commercial Director of 200 Degrees said: “We’ve seen from the popularity of our other coffee shops in the area that the good people of Yorkshire love 200 Degrees Coffee. We’re excited about joining the existing businesses in the shopping outlet and the exciting brands which are also opening there in the coming months.”
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, added: "We’re thrilled to welcome 200 Degrees to Junction 32. With its delicious sweet treats and stunning beverage selection, we have no doubt it will become a firm favourite with our visitors and will make for the perfect place to stop off at whilst they enjoy a shopping trip.”