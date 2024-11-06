A speciality coffee roaster is set to open at Junction 32 outlet near Leeds.

200 Degrees will establish its 22nd UK and sixth Yorkshire location at the popular shopping outlet in Castleford later this year, offering a 1250 square feet space with around 80 indoor and outdoor seats.

Junction 32 announced the new Nottingham-based coffee shop on November 6, saying: "Renowned for its distinctive venues and passion for all things coffee; the brand is dedicated to serving up a better cup of coffee, sourcing the finest beans from sustainable coffee producers across the world. The beans are meticulously roasted at their Nottingham roastery, imparting the signature full-bodied, smooth taste."

200 Degrees will open a coffee shop at Junction 32 in Castleford this December. | National World/200 Degrees

Commenting on the new opening, Will Kenney, Commercial Director of 200 Degrees said: “We’ve seen from the popularity of our other coffee shops in the area that the good people of Yorkshire love 200 Degrees Coffee. We’re excited about joining the existing businesses in the shopping outlet and the exciting brands which are also opening there in the coming months.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, added: "We’re thrilled to welcome 200 Degrees to Junction 32. With its delicious sweet treats and stunning beverage selection, we have no doubt it will become a firm favourite with our visitors and will make for the perfect place to stop off at whilst they enjoy a shopping trip.”