A popular sports website is set to open its first ever store at a shopping outlet near Leeds.

Junction 32 has announced its new Oxen Sports store will officially open on Thursday, August 1.

The new Oxen Sports store is the brand’s first ever brick and mortar store and is set to offer an impressive range of athleisure, gym and sportswear, alongside official merchandise from all your favourite local teams.

Junction 32 is a popular shopping outlet in Castleford near Leeds. | Simon Dewhurst

Visitors can expect merchandise from teams such as the Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, England Rugby League and Doncaster Rovers, as well as best-in-class boots, balls and specialist sport equipment.

Lee Jenkinson, CEO of Oxen Sports, said: “We are thrilled that our new store is set to open in August. Junction 32 is a fantastic location, right in the heart of our professional club partners.

“What’s more it offers great free parking – making it easy and accessible for all our customers to come and experience the new store, which is a real point of difference for us.”

To celebrate the opening, from Thursday, August 1 - Thursday, August 8, visitors to Oxen Sports can enjoy an incredible 30 per cent off.

The new store is part of an exciting vision, whereby Oxen Sports spotlights incredible sporting teams and professionals from across Yorkshire.