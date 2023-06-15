Jack Whitehall at Leeds First Direct Arena: Everything you need to know including door times & tickets
Ahead of the tour Jack said it is his “most personal show yet “ with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in his life.
Jack Whitehall is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena this week as part of his 2023 UK Settle Down tour. The international comedian will be back in Leeds for two nights with his highly anticipated performance following three sell-out arena tours.
Ahead of the tour Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”
Jack rose to fame when he initially took on presenting roles on Big Brother’s Big Mouth in 2008, as well as making TV appearances on BBC2’s Mock of the Week and 8 out of 10 Cats.
He took to comedy when he performed at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival where he was nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ in 2009. And since then he has built a loyal following and taken on huge roles including presenting the BRIT awards and starring in his own Netflix series titled Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’.
The London-born comedian will perform two shows in Leeds this weekend. We have rounded up everything you need to know about his tour.
Jack Whitehall door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena
Doors open at 6pm on June 17 and 18 for Jack Whitehall.
When is Jack Whitehall expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Tickets for Jack Whitehall at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Jack Whitehall in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £25 each. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
Jack Whitehall UK tour dates
June 15 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
June 16 - Bournemouth BIC
June 17 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
June 18 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
June 19 - Glasgow - Hydro
June 20 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
June 21 Manchester - Ao Arena
June 22 Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
June 23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
June 24 - Manchester - Ao Arena
June 25 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena
July 4 - Cardiff - International Arena
July 5 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
June 7 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
July 8 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
July 9 - Cardiff - International Arena
July 10 Cardiff - International Arena
July 11 - Llandudno - Theatre Cymru
July 12 - York - Barbican
July 13 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls
July 14 - London - The O2
July 15 - London - The O2
July 16 - London - The O2
August 20 - Edinburgh - Playhouse
August 21 - Edinburgh - Playhouse