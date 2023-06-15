Jack Whitehall is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena this week as part of his 2023 UK Settle Down tour. The international comedian will be back in Leeds for two nights with his highly anticipated performance following three sell-out arena tours.

Ahead of the tour Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Jack rose to fame when he initially took on presenting roles on Big Brother’s Big Mouth in 2008, as well as making TV appearances on BBC2’s Mock of the Week and 8 out of 10 Cats.

He took to comedy when he performed at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival where he was nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ in 2009. And since then he has built a loyal following and taken on huge roles including presenting the BRIT awards and starring in his own Netflix series titled Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’.

The London-born comedian will perform two shows in Leeds this weekend. We have rounded up everything you need to know about his tour.

Jack Whitehall door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on June 17 and 18 for Jack Whitehall.

When is Jack Whitehall expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Tickets for Jack Whitehall at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Jack Whitehall in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £25 each. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Jack Whitehall UK tour dates

June 15 - Brighton - Brighton Centre

June 16 - Bournemouth BIC

June 17 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

June 18 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

June 19 - Glasgow - Hydro

June 20 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

June 21 Manchester - Ao Arena

June 22 Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

June 23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

June 24 - Manchester - Ao Arena

June 25 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena

July 4 - Cardiff - International Arena

July 5 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

June 7 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

July 8 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

July 9 - Cardiff - International Arena

July 10 Cardiff - International Arena

July 11 - Llandudno - Theatre Cymru

July 12 - York - Barbican

July 13 - Wolverhampton - Civic At The Halls

July 14 - London - The O2

July 15 - London - The O2

July 16 - London - The O2

August 20 - Edinburgh - Playhouse