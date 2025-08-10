Hyde Park Unity Day was cancelled last year after a new committee took charge but returned to Woodhouse Moor yesterday (Saturday) to the delight of residents.

The daily celebration of the vibrant LS6 area regularly sees thousands of people turn out to enjoy the live music, markets and events taking place, and this year was no different.

The weather was on our side too as people gathered in the park to enjoy the dog shows, freshly made food, locally brewed beers and friendly chit chat with those they live with.

The event was first held in 1995 to raise the spirits of the area after a riot broke out in Hyde Park.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture some of the atmosphere, as shown in the photo gallery below.

