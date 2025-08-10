Hyde Park Unity Day: 11 pictures as Woodhouse Moor event returns to celebrate the best of Leeds community

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:50 BST

A day festival that celebrates a vibrant Leeds community returned this weekend.

Hyde Park Unity Day was cancelled last year after a new committee took charge but returned to Woodhouse Moor yesterday (Saturday) to the delight of residents.

The daily celebration of the vibrant LS6 area regularly sees thousands of people turn out to enjoy the live music, markets and events taking place, and this year was no different.

The weather was on our side too as people gathered in the park to enjoy the dog shows, freshly made food, locally brewed beers and friendly chit chat with those they live with.

The event was first held in 1995 to raise the spirits of the area after a riot broke out in Hyde Park.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture some of the atmosphere, as shown in the photo gallery below.

Crowds enjoy Hyde Park Unity Day at Woodhouse Moor on Saturday, August 9.

1. Hyde Park Unity Day

Crowds enjoy Hyde Park Unity Day at Woodhouse Moor on Saturday, August 9. | Steve Riding

One of the many stalls set up for the community event, which offered LS6 residents the chance to purchase many different products.

2. Market stalls

One of the many stalls set up for the community event, which offered LS6 residents the chance to purchase many different products. | Steve Riding

Hyde Park Unity Day always delivers on its live music. Here, Brand New Bag perform for the crowds.

3. Live music

Hyde Park Unity Day always delivers on its live music. Here, Brand New Bag perform for the crowds. | Steve Riding

Crowds get into the spirit as Hyde Park Unity Day rolls into the evening.

4. Dancing in the park

Crowds get into the spirit as Hyde Park Unity Day rolls into the evening. | Steve Riding

The annual community festival has been held at Woodhouse Moor since 1995, though it had its first year off in 2024 after a new committee took over.

5. New sound

The annual community festival has been held at Woodhouse Moor since 1995, though it had its first year off in 2024 after a new committee took over. | STeve Riding

The festival was born out of the Hyde Park riots in 1995 as a way to celebrate everything great about the vibrant, multicultural Hyde Park community.

6. Day of unity

The festival was born out of the Hyde Park riots in 1995 as a way to celebrate everything great about the vibrant, multicultural Hyde Park community. | Steve Riding

