The community event was borne out of the Hyde Park riots which hit the neighbourhood in 1995, leaving a pub gutted by fire and generating many national news headlines.
It was established by residents determined to fight back and celebrate the area’s good qualities, with volunteers giving up their time and talents to make the annual celebrations one that drew ever larger crowds.
With plans for the event to return this summer, we take a trip into the Yorkshire Evening Post archive to revisit the Unity Day celebrations held in the 2000s.
