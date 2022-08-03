15 photo memories from Hyde Park Unity Day celebrations in the 2000s

Live music, activities and family fun have brought thousands of people out in LS6 to celebrate Unity Day over the years.

By Georgina Morris
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:45 am

The community event was borne out of the Hyde Park riots which hit the neighbourhood in 1995, leaving a pub gutted by fire and generating many national news headlines.

It was established by residents determined to fight back and celebrate the area’s good qualities, with volunteers giving up their time and talents to make the annual celebrations one that drew ever larger crowds.

With plans for the event to return this summer, we take a trip into the Yorkshire Evening Post archive to revisit the Unity Day celebrations held in the 2000s.

1. Huge crowds

Thousands of people have turned out for past Unity Day celebrations at Woodhouse Moor.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. 2001

Rebecca Smith performs with the Foxwood steel band, from East Leeds Family Learning Centre.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. 2001

D.Marie and the Blues Donor were among the acts providing musical entertainment.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. 2002

Kasper, pictured with seven-year-old owner Aimee Plumler, was voted cutest at the dog show.

Photo: Mel Hulme

