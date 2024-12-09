Hodgson Family Lights 2024: Watch as this home in Leeds is decorated with 36,000 Christmas lights
The Hodgson family in Cross Gates have decorated their house with more than 36,000 lights and eight interactive stations.
It’s a beloved annual tradition that sees the property transformed into a wonderland of colour - and it's all in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice.
Fresh off their successful Halloween display, Dom Hodgson and his family pulled out all the stops for Christmas 2024.
He said: “After our amazing Halloween, we’re back for Christmas. We talk about it all year and then spend that time working on it.”
Dom added: “We’re extremely happy with the reactions that we get from the community and we just want to keep raising money. It’s about bringing light to the streets of Leeds.”
This year’s display includes plenty of interactivity, offering children and families a chance to engage with the decorations in creative ways.
Dom’s wife Heather explained: “We’ve been adding a lot more of the interactive elements this year.
“We’re not going to give too much away because we want people to come and push the buttons to find out what they do.”
For children with sensory needs, the Hodgsons are offering quieter sensory sessions on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with softer music and gentler lights.
The entire family have been thrilled to see the community’s reactions. Youngster Scarlett said: “I really like it and I think everyone will really enjoy it.”
Watch the video above from Local TV to see how the Hodgsons are lighting up lives in more ways than one.