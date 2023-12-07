Watch as we visit some of the brightest and best Christmas house decorations in the UK.

There are some incredible installations across the country, and one of the finest is right here in Leeds. With a whopping 46,000 individual Christmas lights, the Hodgson family in Cross Gates have unveiled their incredible annual display.

There’s Santa and the reindeer, a gingerbread house, a selfie elf and dozens of interactive features.

For the last five years, the family have decorated their house for the festive season to raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice. Dom and Heather Hodgson add something new to the interactive display each day until Christmas Eve.

Watch this special feature on the Shots! TV website as we visit the Hodgsons and other amazing homes – including in Portsmouth, Preston and Bamburgh Castle – to see what's involved in putting on an impressive display.