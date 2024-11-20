Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s the landmark which is arguably the quirkiest pub in Leeds - and now it’s about to appear on your TV screens!

The Dry Dock - a gravel barge turned watering hole - has been part of the city’s entertainment scene for more than 30 years. It has been serving up a warm welcomed since being marooned on Woodhouse Lane in 1993.

The vessel is thought to have been built around 1948 and was a sand and gravel barge called the Lambda which could be found in the River Aire.

It was transported to LS2 after the project to locate it here overcame many logistical difficulties, and once Leeds City Council were persuaded on the merits of the move.

The barge turned pub begins its journey from the water. | Yorkshire Design Group

Now the story of the pub’s journey to a place forever in Leeds’ history has been charted in a video feature by your YEP reporter Andrew Hutchinson, which will feature in Unconventional Brits on Shots! TV, Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565. Watch it now on demand.

Unconventional Brits - now in its 15 episode - is a captivating weekly film series that dives into the lives of extraordinary local characters who defy the norm with their unusual hobbies, quirky lifestyles and fascinating pastimes.

We meet the inventors, the dreamers and the eccentrics whose daily lives are anything but conventional. Whether you're inspired, amused or simply amazed, this is a programme that reminds us all of the beauty in being different.

This week’s show also rides a marvellous mobility scooter, takes off in a 747 and goes absolutely nowhere on another narrowboat.

The show airs weekly on Freeview at 7pm and you can find the programme, plus all back episodes, on demand at Shotstv.com right now.

The barge makes its way through Leeds. | Yorkshire Design Group

The Dry Dock won the Publican’s Best Pub Design Award in 1995 and became a firm favourite among students being the last stop off on the Otley Run. It was also featured in a YEP round up of underrated city bars and pubs in 2018.

Shots! TV is on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565, plus on demand at shotstv.com