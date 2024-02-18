They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging. The gallery features historic pubs through to estate boozers and community locals and cover the city centre as well as watering holes in north, east, south and west Leeds. They sure to evoke hazy, if not happy, memories which time cannot erase for a generation of drinkers around the city. Is your favourite boozer from back in the day featured? READ MORE: 21 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. The Wheatsheaf,
Remember The Wheatsheaf on Gelderd Road? A haunt for Leeds United fans on matchday, especially in the 1990s at the height of the Manchester United rivalry. Photo: Richard Hainsworth
2. City of Mabgate Inn
This pub in Mabgate boasted a unique front of brickwork and green tiles. Picured in October 1999 it was later closed and premises converted into flats in 2006. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Irwin Arms
This Halton boozer is pictured in October 1999 at the side of a row of shops, including Pizza Hut beyond. It was demolished to make way for a supermarket. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Chained Bull
The Chained Bull at Moortown had a huge following. It was knocked down in 2008 to make way for the expansion of an M&S store next to it. Photo: Mel Hulme
5. The George IV
Do did you enjoy a beer here back in the day? George IV pub on Commercial Road in Kirkstall pictured in June 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. The Penny Fun
The Penny Fun pub on Moor Allerton Drive at the Moor Allerton Centre. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net