1993 proved to be a year of the weird and wacky and one to remember. Love was in the air thanks to the first ever Valentine Fair staged in the city while the city centre proved an illuminating sight as it celebrated its 100th birthday. Away from the bright lights a well known nightclub was celebrating thanks to an after dark licensing victory while a Leeds resident took drastic action to see his name appear at the end of the telephone directory. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents.
Up, up and away for the best possible view of the city's skyline in February 1993. Hundreds of people flocked to the first ever Valentine Fair on The Headrow. And as the young at heart discovered from the top of the giant Ferris Wheel, Leeds looks a different world. Photo: YPN
Shoppers are dwarfed by a message of congratulations to the city of Leeds which was celebrating its 100th birthday. The illuminated sign bearing the Centenary Celebration message was one of many marking 100 years of the city centre. Pictured in March 1993. Photo: YPN
Hard day's knight. The warm weather in June 1993 failed to deter the most avid chess players in Leeds city centre - and at least one of them decided that it would be best to keep a cool mind and cool body while enjoying a match. Photo: YPN
The old gravel barge turned pub Lambda is pictured at its home on Woodhouse Lane in December 1993. Photo: YPN
Three Leeds motorists turned vigilante in an attempt to stem the tide of theft and vandalism at a city centre car park in August 1993. The went 'on patrol' at lunchtime to check their vehicles were safe and to watch for suspicious characters. Philip Silver, Keith Harrison and Gary Richardson took the step after they had their cars stolen from West Street car park next to Wellington Street flyover. Photo: YPN
The Leeds International Classic cycle race travelling along The Headrow, with the Town Hall, Municipal Buildings and Art Gallery in the background. The Wincanton Classic was a cycle race taking place in the United Kingdom as part of the UCI Road World Cup. Pictured in August 1993. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
