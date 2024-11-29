Harewood House Leeds transforms into 'high-speed film set' for Range Rover Sport advert starring Theo James
Filmed over the summer, Harewood House was the backdrop for the car company’s promotion of its luxury sports SUV car.
Starring in the advert was top Hollywood actor and model Theo James, who shot to fame for his role as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series film trilogy.
The country house shared behind-the-scenes footage on the brand’s official social media channels, which includes James in the Velocity Blue SUV driving through the grounds of the venue and climbing the Victorian Terrace steps.
The Instagram post said: “Recognise this backdrop?
“This summer, Harewood starred in the latest @rangerover Sport advert with @netflixuk @thegentlemen actor, Theo James.
“For two days, Harewood House and Grounds turned into a high-speed film set, with stunts that included the brand-new Range Rover Sport climbing the iconic Victoria Terrace steps!”
Harewood House welcomes more than 250,000 visitors a year to the house, now run by the independent educational charity Harewood House Trust. It hosts a range of events including Volkswagen Festival, DogFest and Inflatable 5k.
