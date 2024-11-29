A gorgeous Grade II-listed country home in Leeds was transformed into a “high-speed film set” as Range Rover Sport filmed its latest advert on the grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed over the summer, Harewood House was the backdrop for the car company’s promotion of its luxury sports SUV car.

Starring in the advert was top Hollywood actor and model Theo James, who shot to fame for his role as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series film trilogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harewood House was the backdrop for the car company’s promotion of its luxury sports SUV car. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The country house shared behind-the-scenes footage on the brand’s official social media channels, which includes James in the Velocity Blue SUV driving through the grounds of the venue and climbing the Victorian Terrace steps.

The Instagram post said: “Recognise this backdrop?

“This summer, Harewood starred in the latest @rangerover Sport advert with @netflixuk @thegentlemen actor, Theo James.

“For two days, Harewood House and Grounds turned into a high-speed film set, with stunts that included the brand-new Range Rover Sport climbing the iconic Victoria Terrace steps!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harewood House welcomes more than 250,000 visitors a year to the house, now run by the independent educational charity Harewood House Trust. It hosts a range of events including Volkswagen Festival, DogFest and Inflatable 5k.