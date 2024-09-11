The “biggest Halloween event in Leeds” is back.

Held at Golden Acre Park each year, the Leeds Scare Trials consists of two routes held over the weekend of October 26 and 27.

The Pumpkin Trail, which is free to take part in, takes place on both days from 10am to 5pm and follows a trail of more than 200 pumpkins.

A family-friendly event, there are lots of games and activities along the route.

For those wanting a scarier experience, the Frightmare Trail held on Saturday evening begins with a walk through the woods.

Expect encounters with live and undead actors, special sounds and lighting effects.

Said to be the “biggest Halloween event in Leeds,” the Leeds Scare Trials raises money for local charities and good causes.

Last year, the event raised more than £12,000 with £5,000 going to SANDS, a charity which supports people affected by the death of a baby.

Hundred per cent of the proceeds raised from this year’s events will be going to Youth in Mind, which is a part of mental health charity Leeds Mind.