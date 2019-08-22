First Leeds Festival 2019 secret set revealed

Have your say

One of the secret sets at Leeds Festival 2019 has been revealed.

The Sherlocks will be performing at 5pm on the Festival Republic stage.

Hailing from Sheffield, the Yorkshire band will be joining Peace, Hobo Johnson, Blaenavon on the stage.

Head ling the festival this year is Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.

Leeds Festival 2019 is over the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

It is held in Bramham Park.

