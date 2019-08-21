Leeds set for sizzling heatwave weather this weekend in good news for Leeds Festival and West Indian Carnival

Leeds is bracing itself for sizzling weather this weekend in great news for fans of Leeds Festival, The Ashes and the Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Bank Holiday Monday will also be warm, with peaks of 25 degrees C, followed by a 25 degree Tuesday.

The Bank Holiday Weather forecast in full:

Friday, August 23

Cloudy but relatively warm. Peaks of 22C. Peak sunshine at 11am and chance of rain is just 10%.

Saturday, August 24

Cloudy but warmer - 25 degrees C. The sunniest part of the day will be the afternoon between 1pm and 7pm - perfect for catching a few bands at Leeds Festival!

Sunday, August 25

The hottest day of the weekend, Sunday will see temperatures hit 26C. Sunshine will peak at 1pm and remain hot all afternoon until 7pm. Chance of rain is less than 10%.

Monday, August 26

Another hot day, with sunshine and very little chance of rain. Temperatures will hit 25C.

Tuesday, August 27

There's no end for the hot weather in sight, as temperatures will jump to 25 degrees C again on Tuesday, wiht bright sunshine and the chance of rain at less than 10%.