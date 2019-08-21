All you need to know about the best places to camp at Leeds Festival 2019

It's almost time to head to Bramham Park and pitch up your tent for Leeds Festival 2019 - here is all you need to know about the campsites this year.

Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots are headlining the main stage this August Bank Holiday and it's set to be a great long weekend.

The best places to camp at Leeds Festival 2019.

Those planning to camp at the festival have a range of choices to pitch their tent, including quieter options, to campsites located closer to the arena.

Where to camp

Yellow camp

Yellow camp is the nearest campsite to the arena - unless you are lucky enough to be in the guest area.

Given the closeness to the stages, this camp tends to fill up pretty quickly so it is best to get there early to pitch up.

It can be noisy due to the location.

The new Camping Plus hub - a private campsite area with 24-hour security - will also be in this area this year.

It is a two to three minute walk to the arena.

Blue camp

The Blue camp is also quite close to the main stage.

It is a great choice for people who want to be close to the action, but don't mind the noise.

Be warned - it fills up quick due it being only a five minute walk from the arena.

Red camp

While Red is located close to the arena and has a lively, sociable feel, campers are more likely to get a better night's sleep here than at Yellow or Blue, with the space being less cramped.

The site can be hilly in places and tricky to navigate after a few drinks, so choose your pitch wisely

Prime spots tend to fill up by mid-day Thursday.

It takes between five and eight minutes to get to the arena.

Orange camp

Home to the infamous 'Orange hill', Orange camp is separated into two parts - the campsite and the funfair.

The steep hill can be a difficult task to climb with heavy bags and tents but in bad weather it provides a fantastic mud slide.

It is a quiet and peaceful place to pitch up - but that is only once the Piccadilly Party and campsite DJ pack up.

For those looking for an early night, Orange will not be the best for you as the fairground attractions on the other side of the hill stay open pretty late - as do the people camping there.

A 10 minute walk to the arena.

Purple camping

The front end of the purple site sits close to Orange funfair, so campers still get some of the noise from the nearby rides, but the atmosphere here isn't quite as raucous as you'll experience in Orange.

The site houses both younger and older campers and offers a great spot if you want to spend your nights at Piccadilly party, meaning you can still have fun and get some sleep.

It is about 12 minutes walking distance to the arena.

Green and Brown camping

The furthest distance from the arena but the only place you can guarantee a quiet night.

Brown and Green are right at the edge of the campsite, near the Rake's Gate site entrance.

It is where the pre-pitched Pink Moon tents will be pitched as well as the camper-van area.

The Brown site is aimed more closely at families, whereas Green is better suited to younger age groups.

