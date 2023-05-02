Enter Shikari have announced a huge UK headline tour coming to Leeds next year. To celebrate the release of their new album A Kiss For The Whole World the UK rock legends will embark on their biggest tour yet at some of the UK’s largest venues.

Enter Shikari formed in St Albans in 1999 by bassist Chris Batten, lead vocalist and keyboardist Rou Reynolds, and drummer Rob Rolfe. In 2003, guitarist Rory Clewlow joined the band to complete its current line-up, and adopted its current name.

The group rose to fame in 2006 when they performed to a growing fanbase at Download Festival as well as a sold-out concert at the London Astoria. Since then they have released numerous albums including The Mindsweep, The Spark and Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible.

They have won a number of awards including Kerrang Best British Band numerous times, AIM Awards Independent Album of the Year and NME Awards John Peel Award for Musical Innovation.

Guitarist Rou spoke to Kerrang about the upcoming tour. He said: “We cannot wait to step things up and present a huge new show to everyone. And we’re really looking forward to playing Wembley Arena for the first time! (Enter Shikari are on their way to Wembley. Can you imagine what we’re gonna do to it?)

“I’m buzzing to see the supports every night, too. We’ve known Jason for many years now, so can’t wait to see the next step for FEVER 333, and we had a great time with Noah on our residency tour earlier this year so simply had to have him back.”

They group will also be donating £1 from every ticket sale to Music Venue Trust. Enter Shikari will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena.

Enter Shikari at Leeds First Direct Arena - when it is

Enter Shikari will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on February 9, 2024.

Enter Shikari at Leeds First Direct Arena - how to get tickets

Enter Shikari Fan Pre-Sale will take place on May 3 at 10am via the Enter Shikari website.

General sale tickets will be available on May 5 from 10am on Ticketmaster .

Enter Shikari A Kiss For The Whole World tour - full list of 2024 dates

Leeds First Direct Arena - February 9

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - February 10

Edinburgh O2 Academy - February 12

Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse - February 14 & 15

Cardiff International Arena - February 16