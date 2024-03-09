Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Endure24 is a 24-hour trail running party at Bramham Park ideal for run-loving friendship groups "tired of the same old traditions".

During the event, participants have 24 hours to complete as many laps of an eight kilometre woodland course around the 17th century Leeds estate as possible. Runners can participate solo, in pairs or teams of up to 12, running relay-style all through the night.

Endure24 sees runners take on a 8km lap at a Leeds estate for 24 hours. Picture by Threshold Sports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectators are also encourage to come along and experience the party atmosphere with live DJ sets, carnival drumming groups and a licenced pub, "The Runner's Rest".

Nick Tuppen, CEO of organisers Threshold Sports said: “Events such as Endure24 are designed to tap into the social side of Ultras.

"Everyone has the simple goal of completing as many laps of the 8km course as possible in 24 hours, but you can take part as a solo or in large fun teams of up to 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To give you an idea of the atmosphere, the opening lap in Reading last year was won by a guy dressed as a nun who handed over to his team-mate dressed as Batman.

"When not completing laps, runners and their supporters enjoy live DJs, on-tap beer from local breweries, great food, a kids’ zone, and retailers selling the latest trail running kit. It's a festival atmosphere that celebrates the joy of Ultras.“