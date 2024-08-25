Strong winds swept through the campsite - but despite the breeze's best efforts, spirits remained high. Pictures show revellers holding onto their hats, with others having their hair swept in all directions.

Some were spotted shielding their eyes from dust kicked up by the wind, but there were still plenty of happy faces on the final day of the festival - ahead of Lana Del Rey and Fred Again's headline sets.

It comes after Storm Lilian wreaked havoc on Friday (August 23) and caused chaos in the campsite, with tents sent flying and portaloos overturned. Two of the festival’s main stages had to close for the duration of the event as a result.

Here are seven of the best photos of festivalgoers battling the elements earlier today -

