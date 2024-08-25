Strong winds swept through the campsite - but despite the breeze's best efforts, spirits remained high. Pictures show revellers holding onto their hats, with others having their hair swept in all directions.
Some were spotted shielding their eyes from dust kicked up by the wind, but there were still plenty of happy faces on the final day of the festival - ahead of Lana Del Rey and Fred Again's headline sets.
It comes after Storm Lilian wreaked havoc on Friday (August 23) and caused chaos in the campsite, with tents sent flying and portaloos overturned. Two of the festival’s main stages had to close for the duration of the event as a result.
Here are seven of the best photos of festivalgoers battling the elements earlier today -
1. Windswept festivalgoers
Leeds festivalgoers battled blustery weather today (August 25) on the final day of the event. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2. Windswept festivalgoers
Strong winds swept through the campsite - but despite the breeze's best efforts, spirits remained high. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Windswept festivalgoers
Pictures show revellers having their hair swept in all directions. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Windswept festivalgoers
Some were spotted shielding their eyes from dust kicked up by the wind. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. Windswept festivalgoers
It comes ahead of Lana Del Rey and Fred Again's headline sets. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
6. Windswept festivalgoers
Strong winds earlier this week meant that two of the festival's main stages had to close for the duration of the event. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
