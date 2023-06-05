Elton John will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena this week as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. The music legend will take to the stage and perform some of his well-known classics after the show was rescheduled in 2021.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has already been greeted with praise from critics and fans and consists of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia. Elton John is known for being one of Britain’s greatest music legends after he rose to fame in the late 60’s and early 70’s.

He has sold over 300 million hits in his time, including Cold Heart, Rocket Man and Can You Feel The Love Tonight. However, in 2021 Elton John announced he had to reschedule the rest of his tour after he fell and injured his hip.

He issued a statement at the time which read: ““It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I promise you this - the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road marks the superstar’s last-ever tour and the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Elton John has also recently been named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

We have rounded up everything you need to know about Elton John in Leeds.

Elton John door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on June 6 for Elton John. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

When is Elton John expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Tickets for Elton John at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Elton John in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £397 each. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Elton John Setlist

A setlist has not been released for Leeds First Direct Arena, but here is what Elton John performed at his most recent concert in Manchester, according to setlist.fm .

Encore:

Elton John support act

There will be no opening act before Sir Elton on the UK tour.

Elton John UK tour dates

6 June - Leeds - First Direct Arena

8 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

10 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

11 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

13 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live

15 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live

17 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

18 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro