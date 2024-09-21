Disney on Ice First Direct Arena: Mickey and friends to celebrate '100 Years of Wonder' with Leeds ice spectacular
Mickey, Minnie and their friends are coming to Leeds to let fans relive their favourite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder.
The show will let Disney-lovers set sail with Moana and Maui to save the island of Motunui, and join Mirabel and the stars of Encanto live on ice as they learn that everyone has a special gift.
The 100th anniversary celebration at First Direct Arena will also include Frozen favourites Anna, Elsa and Olaf as they bring back summer, along with iconic singalongs as Disney princesses make their dreams come true.
Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is coming to First Direct Arena in Leeds from March 20 to 23, 2025.
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, September 27, with a Three pre-sale starting 9am on September 23.
